RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,002 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

