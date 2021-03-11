RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of South State worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,023,000 after purchasing an additional 325,688 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in South State by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 90,996 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in South State by 16.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,312,000 after buying an additional 153,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in South State in the fourth quarter worth $44,531,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of South State stock opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.39%.

In other South State news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 4,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $413,700.00. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $438,050.00. Insiders have sold 35,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

