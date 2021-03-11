RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,106 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Carnival Co. & worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUK opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on CUK. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

