RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,723 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.30.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

