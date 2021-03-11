RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,984 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Digimarc worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digimarc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 534.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,678,437.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,198,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $517.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

