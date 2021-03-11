RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,654 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Change Healthcare worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,090,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,903,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,243,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,364 shares during the period.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.87, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.16.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

