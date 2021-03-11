RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83,984 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Digimarc worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Digimarc by 1,153.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 207,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digimarc by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 32,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,678,437.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,198,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,153 shares in the company, valued at $894,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,917 shares of company stock worth $2,621,498. 5.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $517.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

