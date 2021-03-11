RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,358,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,049,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 801,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $48.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

