RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

