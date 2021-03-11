RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -250.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

