RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of RBC Bearings worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 712,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock worth $13,979,741 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $189.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $204.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

