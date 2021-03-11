RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $218.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

