RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,901,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,903,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.33. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

