RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of South State worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,023,000 after acquiring an additional 325,688 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in South State by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,656,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,735,000 after acquiring an additional 90,996 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,130,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in South State by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,770 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth $44,531,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSB opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $376,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 35,715 shares of company stock worth $2,955,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

