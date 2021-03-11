RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $58,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.