RMB Capital Management LLC Has $5.71 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.61 and its 200-day moving average is $452.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

