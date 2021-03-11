RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.31 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ITT worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in ITT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ITT by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ITT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,539,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ITT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

ITT stock opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

