RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.77 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Neogen worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Neogen by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NEOG opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

