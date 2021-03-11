RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

