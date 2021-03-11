RMB Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,619 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,591,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 208,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

ABT opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $204.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.