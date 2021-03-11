RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Curtiss-Wright worth $6,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after purchasing an additional 637,107 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 990,839 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,104,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after purchasing an additional 379,419 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,558 shares of company stock worth $976,920. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

CW opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $122.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. Equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

