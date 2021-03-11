RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.79 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.62 and a 200-day moving average of $220.61. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

