RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 295.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $61.43 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

