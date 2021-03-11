RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $4.29 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zillow Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $557,387.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,730 shares of company stock valued at $23,298,617. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group stock opened at $124.66 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.