RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $6.32 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Royal Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

