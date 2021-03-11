RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $6.51 Million in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Watsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $237.73 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

