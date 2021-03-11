RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,106 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Carnival Co. & worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,835,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, November 30th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.