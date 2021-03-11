RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

BMY opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

