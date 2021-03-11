RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,006 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.