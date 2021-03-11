RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of MKS Instruments worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 106.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.80.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

