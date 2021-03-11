RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,987 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,145,000 after purchasing an additional 481,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

CRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

