RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.