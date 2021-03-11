RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,831,000 after purchasing an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,102,000 after buying an additional 65,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $634,331.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,826,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Truist upped their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

FIVN opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.