RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $159.46.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

