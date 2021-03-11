RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,332 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Investors Bancorp worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 285,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 34,184 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 557,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

ISBC opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.