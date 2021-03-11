RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of WNS worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in WNS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in WNS by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 0.4% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 234,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter worth $64,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. WNS has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNS. Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

