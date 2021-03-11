RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.53 and a 200-day moving average of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.03, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total value of $497,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,077.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

