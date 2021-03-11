RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 16,356 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 103.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after acquiring an additional 158,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,987.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 120,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.