RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,802 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 39,935.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,119 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after purchasing an additional 754,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of -802.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,429 shares of company stock worth $19,569,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

