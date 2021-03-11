RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 35,002 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,002 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

