RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 42,277 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,277 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Lightspeed POS worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.42. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.