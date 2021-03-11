RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 4,929 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $230.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.