RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 5,930 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

BFAM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

BFAM stock opened at $162.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $182.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

