RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 9,174 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.33.

