RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 95,583 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,583 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AdaptHealth worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 131,676 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $1,462,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $5,444,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of -547.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

