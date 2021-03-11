RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 982 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $123.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.32.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

