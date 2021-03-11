RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,508,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Watsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 830.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after buying an additional 76,878 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after buying an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $5,592,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Watsco by 132.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE:WSO opened at $237.73 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $265.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average of $235.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.80.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.