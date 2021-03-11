RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,356 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

CPK stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

