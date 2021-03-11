RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,438 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,430,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.