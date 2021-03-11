Robert W. Baird Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $200.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

AVY stock opened at $180.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $186.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

